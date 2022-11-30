LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco , the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of its newest location in Florida at 5610 W. Manatee Avenue, in Bradenton, Florida. Located in Manatee County, the opening marks the fifth location in the Sunshine State and the first outside of the Orlando area, where there are currently four Del Taco locations. “Florida residents that have tried Del Taco really love the brand and our commitment to freshness and high-quality ingredients,” said store operator, Benny Rosales. “We are thrilled to be able to expand across the state and bring Del Taco to the southwest part of Florida. Bradenton residents are in for a real treat, and we are excited to show them what Del Taco is all about!”



The new restaurant is also one of the first Fresh Flex locations to open in the country, with the first having opened in Orlando late last year. Del Taco’s Fresh Flex layout offers a sleek, modernized design with bold color palettes including a glowing green tower and the brand’s iconic sun logo muraled on the wall. Part of the brand’s Menu of Venues business model, Fresh Flex layouts are designed to provide a more streamlined and convenient experience for the guest and showcase Del Taco’s working kitchen.

Bradenton residents can take advantage of the brand’s classic menu items that are offered year-round including a lineup of EPIC Burritos, Tacos, Burgers and Del Taco’s World-Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. Guests can also enjoy Del Taco’s NEW Epic Tortas, a Mexican-style sandwich available in three delicious flavors including Carne Asada & Queso, Chicken BLT and Crispy Chicken & Guac.

As part of the Del Taco Better Mex™ promise, each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco and fresh house-made guacamole.

Fans who download the Del Yeah! Rewards app will receive two FREE The Del Tacos, which earned the title of “Best Fast Food Taco in America” by Thrillist, upon signing up and can take advantage of frequent member only deals year round.

For those interested in joining the Bradenton Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers .

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com .



