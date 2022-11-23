Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1015 PRUITT PLACE TYLER, TX 75703

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $86.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(26.10%), VTIP(24.72%), and VOO(10.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought 4,813 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 125,081. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $200.17 per share and a market cap of $271.26Bil. The stock has returned -15.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 1,776 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $367.54 per share and a market cap of $277.02Bil. The stock has returned -13.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru established a new position worth 2,500 shares in NYSE:CAT, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.67 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $237.26 per share and a market cap of $123.47Bil. The stock has returned 19.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-book ratio of 7.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought 7,477 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 441,961. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.62 per share and a market cap of $17.44Bil. The stock has returned -3.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VB by 1,922 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $192.94 per share and a market cap of $42.49Bil. The stock has returned -15.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.