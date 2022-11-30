Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, last night presented the 2022 ISG Star of Excellence Awards™ to Atos, DXC Technology and TCS, recognizing the three service providers for consistently demonstrating the highest standards of customer service excellence in the past year, as voted by enterprise customers.

In a ceremony at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner at the Park Plaza Victoria London to conclude the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference – EMEA, the providers were awarded the fifth annual overall ISG Star of Excellence Awards for earning the highest cumulative customer experience scores across all regions, industries and technology areas.

The ISG+Star+of+Excellence+Awards, part of the ISG Provider Lens™ research program,is the premiere industry recognition program for the technology and business services industry. Providers are ranked on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise customers in the areas of Business Continuity and Flexibility; Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Governance and Compliance; Innovation and Thought Leadership, and People and Cultural Fit.

The winners were chosen from among a group of more than 1,000 service providers and vendors ISG analyzes and evaluates each year. This year, ISG received thousands of evaluations from enterprise clients with roles in IT, operations, lines of business, procurement and vendor management and other areas, and operating in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

In addition to the overall ISG Star of Excellence Award winners, last night’s ceremony recognized:

The top provider for each emerging technology area, with DXC Technology, HCL and Wipro named universal emerging technology winners;

The top provider for the Americas (Atos), EMEA (Computacenter) and Asia Pacific (TCS), with Atos, Hexaware and HPE receiving the global award;

The top provider for each industry, with DXC Technology, Hexaware and Infosys named universal industry winners;

The top provider for each technology area, with HCL, IBM and Wipro named universal technology winners;

The top technology providers, with Oracle, Salesforce and SAP winning the overall technology provider award.

Wipro was presented with a total of seven awards across all categories, Capgemini a total of six awards and Infosys a total of five awards.

“Technology and business services providers continue to win high marks from their enterprise clients, especially for helping them respond to the aftereffects of the pandemic on business,” said Paul Gottsegen, president of ISG Research and Client Experience. “Ensuring business continuity and flexibility has become the most sought-after provider capability, while clients are also seeking assistance in adapting to post-pandemic changes in demand. The winners of these awards delivered high-quality, innovative solutions on time, helping their customers carry out digital transformations.”

The ISG Star of Excellence CX research program scores and ranks providers based on customer survey responses. Ongoing surveys ask enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers across industries, regions and technologies. The research goes beyond general satisfaction to explore, in depth, customer experiences with specific services and solutions offered by providers—research that is tied directly to ISG Provider Lens quadrant evaluations.

ISG Provider Lens studies include data from the ISG Star of Excellence continuous CX research program as part of the studies’ provider evaluation criteria.

For more information on the ISG Star of Excellence continuous CX research program, visit this webpage. Service providers can nominate their customers to be a part of the program at any time throughout the year.

About ISG Provider Lens Research™

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil, Canada, Benelux, Australia and Singapore & Malaysia with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005122/en/