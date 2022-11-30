Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Tameka Alsop, Chief Administrative Officer, will speak at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Ms. Alsop’s presentation will begin at approximately 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

