Lund, Sweden, November 23, 2022 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, invites investors, analysts and media to an R&D Day in Stockholm on Thursday December 8, 2022.

The program will start at 2:00 pm CET, with registration from 1:00 pm CET and will end with networking at around 4:30 pm CET. The event will take place at Epicenter, entrance at Regeringsgatan 61A in Stockholm. Moderator for the day is Lars Frick, journalist at Börsveckan.

The R&D Day will feature KOL Dr Sean Lim from University Hospital Southampton, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with T cell lymphomas. Representatives from BioInvent's management team will provide an update on BioInvent's broad clinical pipeline with five programs in ongoing clinical development.

Agenda BioInvent R&D Day December 8, 2022

2:00-2:10 pm Welcome & introduction Martin Welschof, CEO 2:10-3:00 pm FcyRIIB clinical programs

BI-1206 and BI-1607 Björn Frendéus, CSO

Andres McAllister, CMO Break 3:15-3:30 pm The oncolytic drug candidate BT-001

(anti-CTLA-4) Björn Frendéus, CSO

Andres McAllister, CMO 3:30-3:45 pm BI-1808 (anti-TNFR2) Björn Frendéus, CSO

Andres McAllister, CMO 3:45-4:05 pm "Current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in T cell lymphoma" KOL Dr Sean Lim 4:05-4:25 pm Fire-side chat/Q&A session with presenters, led by

moderator Lars Frick 4:30 pm Networking, food & drinks

The event will be conducted in English and there will be a simultaneous live webcast for those unable to attend in person. The webcast, with presentation slides, will be available to view on BioInvent's website www.bioinvent.com and a recording will be made available shortly after the event.

If you wish to register to participate in the event on site, please send an email to [email protected] with the subject "R&D Dec 8" (RSVP December 2).

Dr Sean Lim is an Associate Professor and Honorary Consultant in Hematological Oncology at University Hospital Southampton, United Kingdom. Dr Lim is a practicing clinician specializing in lymph node cancers and she also leads a scientific research group focusing on the development of new anti-cancer drugs, in particular novel therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T‚ĄĘ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander

Senior Director Investor Relations

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

[email protected]

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

