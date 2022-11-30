monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, announced the promotion of Yoni Osherov to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), making him the first person to hold this title at the company. This significant move and establishment of the ‘CRO organization’ will ensure that from the moment a customer begins using monday.com and throughout their growth trajectory, their experience is seamless.

Osherov will oversee all customer-interacting parts of the company, amounting to over half of the global team, including consulting / sales, customer experience, marketing, customer success, and partners. The need for this newly created role is a result of momentous growth for monday.com as a whole, to ensure that teams are working efficiently and collaboratively across departments.

“My last five years at monday.com have shown me the incredible impact that the monday.com platform has on workers around the world and with this exciting next step, I look forward to helping accelerate our momentum even further,'' said Osherov. “I strongly believe in the future of this company and look forward to seeing the exciting new ways our customers use monday.com as the core of their businesses.”

Osherov joined monday.com in 2017, bringing with him over 15 years of experience, as the company’s VP of Sales. He played an integral role in the growth of the company’s sales group, taking it from fewer than 10 people to several hundred team members today. Over the past two years, he has also been overseeing the marketing team across the organization, as the company scaled from a startup to a global public company, and through a successful IPO. Prior to joining monday.com, Osherov worked in a variety of roles including product strategy & management, business leadership, and development. Each of these roles gave him important knowledge and experience to help him successfully lead the team in his new capacity.

“Yoni has brought tremendous impact to monday.com since he first joined and this is an exciting next step on his journey with us,” said Eran Zinman, co-CEO and co-Founder at monday.com. “His leadership will bring great value to the CRO organization and all of our customers around the world and I know Yoni will continue to excel in this new role and beyond.”

Osherov looks forward to continuing the company’s pattern of success as he steps into this new role.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Warsaw, Sydney, São Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries and territories.

