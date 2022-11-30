Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK, Financial), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer, will participate in the Redburn 2022 CEO Conference on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 with a featured Fireside Chat session beginning at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat session will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005128/en/