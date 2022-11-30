Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that the company has been named “Most Promising Data Analytics Solutions Provider 2022” by CIOReview magazine. VSBLTY was the “Editor’s Choice” for the top ranking in its annual listing of “20 companies that are in the forefront of providing Data Analytics solutions and transforming businesses.”

An industry leading technology magazine, CIOReview reports on new industry trends and is read by technology experts, users and buyers, as well as C-suite executives and other decision makers.

In its most recent edition, the magazine reports that VSBLTY is “Revolutionizing in-store experiences with intelligent digital displays.” Link to the Profile Shoppers are beginning to transition from online shopping back to bricks and mortar stores. However, most traditional stores do not have the technology infrastructure and expertise to provide the shopping experience online customers are used to.

More progressive retailers are going beyond selling products and are focusing on providing distinctive and branded in-store experiences to their patrons to provide more meaningful shopping experiences for customers. Many retailers are investing in retail media and leverage data analytics and IoT solutions designed to digitize their stores. VSBLTY, a groundbreaking retail and security software technology company, is addressing this need by offering immersible edge and cloud-enabled digital display solutions to retailers, the magazine stated.

These solutions help improve the guest experience and leave a lasting brand impression on customers. VSBLTY uses its “vast computer vision and artificial intelligence expertise to provide brands and retailers with deep customer engagement with proximity-aware, interactive brand messaging triggered by demographic, identity or sentiment.” According to Linda Rosanio, VSBLTY cofounder and CCO, the company’s technology measures media impressions directly at the point of sale and validates them to deliver impactful customer experiences. “This is a dramatic improvement over other media channels such as billboards and television commercials that create passive media impressions or barely even make meaningful impressions,” Rosanio says.

“VSBLTY uses Store as a Medium (SaaM) to calculate media impressions and engagement at the point of sale and efficiently translate that into brand and sales-building opportunities. By enabling stores to monetize various hotspots in the building—cooler doors, entryway and end-of-aisle—the company enables brands and retailers to deliver exciting and meaningful customer experiences seamlessly and conveniently, while at the same time generating new revenue for the retailer,” the magazine reports.

Specifically designed to revolutionize retail space are VSBLTY’s two major product offerings: VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™. “DataCaptor is an analytics powerhouse that uses camera and sensor technology through AI tools to measure consumer parameters and perform real time analytics and audience assessment. DataCaptor is often used with VisionCaptor, a versatile content management system that can deliver proximity-aware brand messaging, which is a unique differentiator for VSBLTY,” CIO Review says.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

[email protected]

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

[email protected] - Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.