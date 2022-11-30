Next generation SupraAntigen ® liposomal vaccine platform augments immunization against pathological targets of Alzheimer’s disease

Collaboration partner Genentech/Roche to present pharmacodynamic effects of semorinemab on plasma and CSF Tau biomarkers from “Lauriet” Phase 2 trial in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease

Banner Alzheimer’s Institute to share plasma biomarker data from API-ADAD trial evaluating anti-Abeta antibody crenezumab

Lausanne, Switzerland, November 23, 2022 – AC Immune SA ( ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the upcoming presentations of its vaccine technology SupraAntigen®, and of its anti-Tau and anti-Abeta investigational candidates, at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in San Francisco, California (United States) and online, on November 29 – December 2, 2022.

During the conference, Prof. Johannes Streffer, AC Immune’s Chief Medical Officer, will present interim data from the anti-phospho-Tau vaccine program currently in a Phase 1b/2a study. Dr. Marie Kosco-Vilbois, Chief Scientific Officer, will detail the Company’s proprietary SupraAntigen® technology platform, enabling liposome-based generation of conformation-specific antibodies and active immunotherapies.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “These CTAD presentations showcase our experienced team’s ability to discover and develop targeted novel active vaccines using our SupraAntigen®-V technology platform. SupraAntigen® vaccines have been shown in clinical testing to be safe and generate broad polyclonal antibody responses highly specific for different neurotoxic protein species in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. This is exemplified by the polyclonal response induced by ACI-24.060, featuring antibodies that preferentially bind to clinically validated toxic Abeta species, oligomers and pyroglutamate Abeta, established hallmarks of AD progression. We look forward to presenting at CTAD new data from our SupraAntigen® anti-pTau vaccine ACI-35.030, highlighting its safety, tolerability and immunogenicity profile.”

In addition, there will be presentations on fluid biomarkers covering partnered programs for the Phase 2 crenezumab anti-Abeta antibody and Phase 2 semorinemab anti-Tau antibody, both partnered with Genentech, a member of the Roche group; as well as data from Tau-positron emission tomography (PET) tracer diagnostic candidate PI-2620, partnered with Life Molecular Imaging (LMI).



AC Immune pipeline at CTAD 2022





Abstract Title Presentation type

Presentation Date, Time (PT)

Author/Presenter ACI-35.030 Anti-Tau vaccine ACI-35.030 and JACI-35.064, two novel anti-phospho-Tau vaccines for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease: Interim Phase 1b/2a data on safety, tolerability and immunogenicity Oral communication

OC1

Wed, Nov 30, 11:00am - 11:15am

Johannes Streffer, AC Immune SupraAntigen® Technology platform Advantages of next generation SupraAntigen® platform liposomal vaccines to immunize against pathological targets of Alzheimer’s disease



Oral communication

OC39

Fri, Dec 2, 4:05pm – 4:20pm

Marie Kosco-Vilbois, AC Immune Crenezumab anti-Abeta antibody Plasma Biomarker Findings from the Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer’s Disease Colombia Trial Oral communication

OC23

Thu, Dec 01, 3:45pm – 4:00pm

Eric M. Reiman, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute Semorinemab anti-Tau antibody Pharmacodynamic Effects of Semorinemab on Plasma and CSF Tau Biomarkers in a Phase 2 Trial in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (Lauriet)



Poster presentation

P116

Thu, Dec 01, 8:00am – 6:00pm

Stephen Schauer, Genentech/Roche PI-2620 Tau PET Early [18F]-PI-2620 tau PET signal in the stages preceding AD dementia



Poster presentation

P088

Thu, Dec 01, 8:00am to 6:00pm

Christina Young, Stanford ADRC





About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in phase 2 clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU and SG. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

