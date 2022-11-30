MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) ( AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the opening of its first international Elite Body Sculpture location in Toronto, Canada.



AirSculpt® is a best in class, next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at Elite Body Sculpture offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our first international center in Toronto,” said Dr. Aaron Rollins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. “Our international expansion speaks to the demand for our proprietary AirSculpt® procedure. We’re excited to offer Canadians the dramatic transformation and premium experience that only AirSculpt® can deliver.”

For more details on the Toronto location and for a full list of AirSculpt services, visit www.airsculpt.ca.

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® Technologies ( AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing international provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.



