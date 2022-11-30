This holiday, get iPhone 14 Pro on us. Plus, Apple Watch SE, iPad, and Beats Fit Pro. All on us, for a limited time.1



NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don’t miss Black Friday deals for Apple lovers available only at Verizon, the network America relies on. Verizon is giving you jaw-dropping Black Friday Apple deals on iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch SE, iPad, and Beats Fit Pro. Plus, when you sign up for the One Unlimited for iPhone plan, get Apple One, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ — all shareable with your whole family.2 These Black Friday Apple deals are available for a limited time and while supplies last, so hurry in to one of our stores or visit us online .

Get iPhone 14 Pro, plus a great gift, on us.

Switch to Verizon and get iPhone 14 Pro 128G on us when you trade-in an eligible phone and sign up to select 5G Unlimited plans. Existing customers can get up to $800 off with an eligible phone trade-in and line upgrade to select 5G Unlimited plans.

Plus, with your iPhone 14 Pro purchase, get Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) , iPad 9th Gen 64GB , and Beats Fit Pro on us. That’s right, this holiday season, we are throwing in a gift for you and a gift to give — all on us. Service plan required for smartwatches and tablets.

Get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+, all included.

Exclusively on Verizon, One Unlimited for iPhone is the only phone plan in the U.S. with Apple One — Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ — all bundled together.

Get up to $480 in annual value included when your family gets the One Unlimited for iPhone plan and has a connected device.3 Give up to five other people access to Apple One at no additional cost.

We are giving you more ways to save.

Get your Apple favorites with America’s Most Reliable 5G Network4

And of course, enjoy unlimited high-speed data on America’s Most Reliable 5G Network . These epic deals are available to new and existing customers, for a limited time and only while supplies last.

Don’t wait, visit your local Verizon retail store or shop online .

Disclaimers

1 5G phone: Up to $999.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req’d on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plans req’d; or w/upgrade smartphone line on select 5G unlimited plans (excludes 5G Start plan). Less up to $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $459.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req’d. Less up to $459.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. Accessory discount w/phone, watch, or tablet purchase req’d; discount applied as a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks.) All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req’s are no longer met. Offer valid through 11/27/2022.

2 Requires account subscribed to One Unlimited for iPhone plan (1 line includes an individual subscription for Apple One; 2+ lines include a family subscription for Apple One). Must remain on the One Unlimited for iPhone plan to access Apple One. Cancel anytime via Verizon. 1 promotion per Verizon account. Add’l terms apply.

3 Up to $480 per year value based on Apple One Family ($19.95/mo value) and up to $20 monthly discount when you have an eligible connected device line. Requires account subscribed to One Unlimited for iPhone plan (1 line includes an individual subscription for Apple One; 2+ lines include a family subscription for Apple One). Must remain on the One Unlimited for iPhone plan to access Apple One. Cancel anytime via Verizon. 1 promotion per Verizon account. Add’l terms apply. Unlimited One for iPhone plan cannot be mixed with other Unlimited plans; all lines on the account must be on Unlimited One for iPhone.

4 Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics’ 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.