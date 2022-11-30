TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; JORF; FRA:2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated November 14, 2022, Brett Lynch has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors.



Brett Lynch was appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sayona Mining Limited on July, 1 2019. Mr. Lynch is a highly experienced international company director and chief executive, with a strong background in mining and mining-related businesses across Australia, Asia and North America and a proven track record in advancing shareholder value. As a senior mining engineer and manager, Mr. Lynch has more than 30 years’ experience in the global industry, including previous posts with leading resources companies such as MIM Holdings, New Hope Corporation, Orica and VLI, during which time he was responsible for multi-million dollar international operations. Mr. Lynch’s professional qualifications include a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) (Honours) at the University of Melbourne, a Graduate Diploma of Business (Accounting) at Monash University and a Company Director Diploma from the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

"Sayona is delighted to join forces with Jourdan in expanding our Abitibi lithium hub, with our agreement concerning Jourdan's Vallée lithium project set to provide a major boost to our North American Lithium operation," said Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch. He continued, "I am delighted to join Jourdan's board to further progress this partnership, as we look at advancing this and other mutually beneficial opportunities to add value for shareholders."

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Jourdan’s executive chairman, stated, “We welcome Brett Lynch to Jourdan’s board and are looking forward to long-term cooperation with him and Sayona. We expect Brett’s experience in and knowledge of the worldwide lithium industry will be of immense value to our company and the Sayona partnership.”

In addition, the Company announces that Rene Bharti and Dr. Andreas Rompel, Jourdan’s chief executive officer and executive chairman, respectively, recently purchased an aggregate of 341,000 shares of the Company in the market at an average price of $0.091 per Jourdan share.

Rene Bharti commented, “We increased our ownership of Jourdan because we believe in the Company, its management team, its several lithium projects, and the long term partnership with Sayona.”

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

