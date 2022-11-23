Invst, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3625 E. 96TH STREET INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46240

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $583.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(13.50%), IVV(8.52%), and SHY(5.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Invst, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Invst, LLC bought 311,045 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 861,248. The trade had a 4.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.98.

On 11/23/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.61 per share and a market cap of $26.55Bil. The stock has returned 0.96% over the past year.

Invst, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VSPY by 3,127,378 shares. The trade had a 4.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.5.

On 11/23/2022, VectorShares Min Vol ETF traded for a price of $9.29 per share and a market cap of $15.70Mil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, VectorShares Min Vol ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

During the quarter, Invst, LLC bought 194,887 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 387,948. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 11/23/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.19 per share and a market cap of $9.98Bil. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

Invst, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VDC by 53,673 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.6.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $196.31 per share and a market cap of $6.83Bil. The stock has returned 5.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a price-book ratio of 4.59.

During the quarter, Invst, LLC bought 32,142 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 371,203. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.95.

On 11/23/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.11 per share and a market cap of $28.66Bil. The stock has returned -4.43% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

