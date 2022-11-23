Eagle Bay Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7 WORLD TRADE CENTER NEW YORK, NY 10007

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 946 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(12.58%), VEA(6.88%), and ICSH(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought 81,983 shares of NAS:SCZ for a total holding of 89,453. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.84.

On 11/23/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $55.93 per share and a market cap of $10.62Bil. The stock has returned -22.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 66,747 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.82.

On 11/23/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.3 per share and a market cap of $8.89Bil. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 42,940 shares in NAS:VTIP, giving the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.62 per share and a market cap of $17.44Bil. The stock has returned -3.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought 52,015 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 154,096. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.71 per share and a market cap of $66.84Bil. The stock has returned -20.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

The guru established a new position worth 37,375 shares in BATS:VUSB, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.9 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.92 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned -1.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.