CoreView Capital Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $436.00Mil. The top holdings were BEKE(64.16%), LI(13.33%), and JD(13.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

CoreView Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 949,769 shares. The trade had a 9.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 11/23/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $51.56 per share and a market cap of $80.72Bil. The stock has returned -39.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 560.43, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 82.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CoreView Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BEKE by 2,043,588 shares. The trade had a 5.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.19.

On 11/23/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $14.07 per share and a market cap of $17.79Bil. The stock has returned -39.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

CoreView Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:LI by 918,362 shares. The trade had a 5.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.16.

On 11/23/2022, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $16.73 per share and a market cap of $16.32Bil. The stock has returned -46.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 304.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

CoreView Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 222,900 shares. The trade had a 3.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/23/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $75.99 per share and a market cap of $201.19Bil. The stock has returned -44.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 197.38, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 219,900 shares in ARCA:KWEB, giving the stock a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.67 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $24.5 per share and a market cap of $5.10Bil. The stock has returned -44.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

