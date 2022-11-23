Repertoire Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were PRM(9.24%), PTMN(8.95%), and TPX(5.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Repertoire Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,771,500-share investment in NAS:RDUS. Previously, the stock had a 6.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.15 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, Radius Health Inc traded for a price of $10.08 per share and a market cap of $480.02Mil. The stock has returned -26.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Radius Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Repertoire Partners LP bought 1,929,644 shares of NYSE:PRM for a total holding of 3,084,012. The trade had a 5.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.31.

On 11/23/2022, Perimeter Solutions SA traded for a price of $9.91 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned -23.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perimeter Solutions SA has a price-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.60 and a price-sales ratio of 5.50.

During the quarter, Repertoire Partners LP bought 13,532 shares of NYSE:CABO for a total holding of 13,632. The trade had a 4.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1234.02.

On 11/23/2022, Cable One Inc traded for a price of $710.83 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned -60.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cable One Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Repertoire Partners LP bought 485,714 shares of NYSE:TPB for a total holding of 675,102. The trade had a 3.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.79.

On 11/23/2022, Turning Point Brands Inc traded for a price of $21.46 per share and a market cap of $376.92Mil. The stock has returned -41.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Turning Point Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 200,200-share investment in NAS:SNBR. Previously, the stock had a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.12 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, Sleep Number Corp traded for a price of $30.11 per share and a market cap of $662.45Mil. The stock has returned -63.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sleep Number Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

