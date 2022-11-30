The 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards is pleased to announce Deutsche Bank is the 2022 “Dealmaker of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

Deutsche Bank was the sole advisor to Caesars Entertainment for its completed acquisition of William Hill PLC for approximately £2.9 billion in April 2021 and subsequent sale of the non-U.S. assets of William Hill to 888 Holdings PLC for an enterprise value of between £1.95 billion and £2.05 billion. The deal created one of the largest U.S. omnichannel gaming operators and was the first multi-billion-dollar outbound deal by a leading traditional U.S. gaming operator. Judges cited how the deal helped change the U.S. gaming landscape and opened the door for other multi-stage, cross-border transactions.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Caesars Entertainment’s acquisition of William Hill combined two of the premier operations in the sports betting and iGaming industries, and Deutsche Bank’s role as the sole advisor for the transaction makes it very deserving of receiving the Dealmaker of the Year award. Deutsche Bank brings an intimate knowledge of the global gaming industry and proven track record in complex, cross-border transactions.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com%2Fus%2Fawards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is one of the world’s leading financial service providers. Deutsche Bank’s Investment Bank is comprised of two complementary divisions made up of a competitive and well-established portfolio of wholesale businesses across, Origination & Advisory (O&A) and Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC), as well as the unique content and insight provided by Deutsche Bank Research. O&A is made up of coordinated regional and industry-focused coverage teams, co-led from the bank’s hubs in Europe, the U.S. and Asia Pacific, which facilitate the delivery of a range of financial products and services to the bank’s clients. Our global content and industry bankers add value for our clients through their high-quality ideas, unique industry perspectives and ability to identify potential cross border opportunities. We deliver clients the most appropriate products across advisory, capital markets, risk management and transaction banking to both the C-Suite and Treasurers.

