The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. ( NYSE:BBY, Financial) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2022. The company had 225,216,862 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of October 29, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005602/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership