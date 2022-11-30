Cyngn Inc. (“Cyngn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9:35 a.m. PT/12:35 p.m. ET

Register to watch the live virtual presentation here.

Benchmark Company 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Venue: New York Athletic Club

Register for the Benchmark conference here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cyngn management, submit a request online via the link provided upon registration.

Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET

Register for this conference here. You may also request a one-on-one meeting with Cyngn management at this link.

Recordings of the Emerging Growth and Ladenburg presentations will be made available shortly after the live presentations and can be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” page of Cyngn’s Investor Relations website by clicking here.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight(customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve(internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

To learn more about Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle technologies, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fcyngn.com%2F.

