Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s chief financial officer, will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences:

Credit Suisse Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. – November 30, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. Mountain time

Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas on December 1, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. Pacific time.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available at the investor page of the company’s website, %3Ci%3Einvestors.power.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Power Integrations

Power+Integrations%2C+Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit %3Ci%3Ewww.power.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

