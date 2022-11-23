Neogen® to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 23, 2022

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webcast and presentation materials, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Neogen Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations and click on the event webcast link.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT:
Bill Waelke, Investor Relations
517.372.9200, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE45677&sd=2022-11-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-to-participate-in-the-piper-sandler-34th-annual-healthcare-conference-301686117.html

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE45677&Transmission_Id=202211230845PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE45677&DateId=20221123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles