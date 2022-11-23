Union Pacific Corporation CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

