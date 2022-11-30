Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today it is hosting its annual CX+Summit+Canada on December 1, 2022, followed by in-person networking events in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. CX Summit Canada will explore industry trends, strategies, and new solutions to move Canadian enterprises forward in migrating on-premises contact centres into the cloud.

A think tank discussion with Frost+%26amp%3B+Sullivan, commissioned by Five9, revealed many Canadian contact centres are still on-premises and slow to adopt cloud migration strategies. During the discussion business leaders in Canada shared their thoughts on the benefits of migrating to the cloud versus staying on-premises, but noted that many challenges are slowing them down, including integrating systems and applications, security, and addressing IT needs for remote workers.

CX Summit Canda will address these topics and demonstrate solutions that make moving to the cloud easier and more cost effective, while enabling contact centre agents and customers to have a better experience.

“Canadian organizations need to offer great customer experience consistently, and on-premises systems no longer enable the quick satisfaction customers demand. The rise of digital technology has empowered customers,” said Jon Arnold, Principal of J Arnold & Associates. “While there are challenges in the Canadian market slowing down the switch, migrating to a cloud solution enables efficiency and automation to speed up customers' requests while keeping agents happy and informed and resulting in customer loyalty.”

Arnold will join an esteemed ensemble of experts as part of a packed agenda including:

A panel of experts from Unity Connected, Online Business Systems and ServiceNow, discuss 2023 Contact Centre Predictions and why now is the time to move to the cloud

Customer Spotlight with Teladoc Health, where participants will gain insights on driving success in the contact center from Teladoc Health Senior Director of Enterprise Demand Planning Andrea Brown

What’s New, What’s Next in Canada’s Product Roadmap

How AI and Analytics Boost Customer and Employee Loyalty

This year’s virtual summit is bringing back in-person gatherings following the closing session in

Toronto: Ritz Bar in the Ritz Carlton in downtown Toronto 6:00-8:00pm

Montreal: Bier Markt Montréal, 6:00-8:00pm

Calgary: Barcelona Tavern, 5:00-8:00pm

In addition to presentations by Canadian influencers, Five9 customers and partners, executive keynotes will include:

Incoming CEO Mike Burkland, who will talk about his vision for the company’s future

SVP of international sales Nick Delis, who will discuss how to create success migrating your contact centre to the cloud

EVP of Product Management Callan Schebella and EVP of Cloud Operations Panos Kozanian who will share the product roadmap for Canada

Five9 CMO Genefa Murphy will show how digitally transforming your contact centre will help your company accomplish your business goals.

“Today’s customers expect something different when it comes to service and moving to the cloud is a must if Canadian companies want to provide the ultimate customer experience," said Genefa Murphy, CMO at Five9. “Businesses need to build through the eyes of the customer. Consumers expect choice. Moving your contact centre to the cloud, enabling AI and automating processes are just a few ways to provide an experience that creates loyalty, and we are excited to explore these topics and strategies at CX Summit Canada.”

To learn more about the 2022 Five9 Canada CX Summit and reserve your spot, click+here.

