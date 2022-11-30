Cloudflare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top+100+Most+Loved+Workplaces+in+2022, following research conducted by Newsweek and Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. Cloudflare is ranked #55, described in being Most Loved Because “The only thing worse than a bad idea is no idea: Weekly CEO-led company meetings allow all concerned to provide updates on their work. Workers say they’re empowered to develop the next big thing.”

Over the past two years Cloudflare has grown its global team by 93% and continues to prioritize the recruitment, retention, as well as success of its employees. In 2021 the company received more than 200,000 competitive applications, extending just 1,455 offers while seeing a 92% acceptance rate across the board, alongside continuously low attrition rates.

“I always say that one of the best parts of my job is the people I get to work with. Cloudflare plays a large role with nearly+20+percent+of+the+web using our network, and every single team member helps make this possible,” said Michelle Zatlyn, co-founder, President & COO of Cloudflare. “Cloudflare’s impact on the Internet is fueled by our employees. We’ve been consistently committed to hiring and retaining top talent. Investing in our team is investing in our innovation engine, and I’m proud of our empowered team’s work in helping to build a better Internet.”

The rankings and results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000 employees. The top 100 companies were evaluated then ranked based on employee survey responses, analysis of external public ratings, direct interviews and responses from company officials, and additional research on each company as conducted by Newsweek. The five critical areas that were measured to gauge employee sentiment include:

How positive workers feel about their future at the company

Career achievement

How much employer values align with employee values

Respect at all levels

Level of collaboration at the firm

Cloudflare additionally conducted an internal survey of its global team that presented results of 94% of surveyed employees stating that they are inspired by Cloudflare’s mission to help build a better Internet and 92% stating that their work is important to the company.

“We want people to have the career of their dreams at Cloudflare. This means being supported and safe in bringing your full self to work in order to do your best work,” said Janet Van Huysse, Chief People Officer of Cloudflare. “Flexibility and experimentation have been at the center of how we’ve approached supporting our team these past couple years, and it’s an honor to be recognized among the top workplaces uplifting their people.”

Most Loved Workplaces recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business models, and additionally in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them. “The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee’s experience,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. “The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company’s culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction.”

“As a result of the great resignation, more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

Today, Cloudflare has more than 3,100 team members globally and is continuing to hire worldwide with hundreds of open+positions+across+the+organization ranging from Sales to Engineering. As the company prioritizes the success of its employees, Cloudflare offers every team member a flexible work environment that works best for them, with the choice to be remote or hybrid with Cloudflare office space locations in San Francisco, CA, Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Miami, FL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Brussels, Dubai, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Bangalore, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

