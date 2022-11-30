AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of AES Global Insurance Company (AGIC) (Burlington, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AGIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also reflect the improved credit profile of AGIC’s parent, The AES Corporation (AES) [NYSE: AES].

The ratings reflect AGIC’s continued favorable operating trends and risk-adjusted capitalization, sound risk management capabilities with a focus on sustaining improving capitalization, underwriting performance and conservative balance sheet strategies. The ratings also consider AGIC’s important role as a single-parent captive and the implied support provided by its parent, AES, given the continued improvement in its parent’s credit profile. AGIC is a core element of AES’ overall risk management program, which utilizes the captive as an integral part in this process. AES continually evaluates the use of AGIC for the group’s other risk management objectives as those arise.

AGIC is wholly owned by AES, a Fortune 500 global energy company that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of generation, distribution and energy storage businesses, which deliver safe, reliable and sustainable energy while helping organizations of all types in their clean energy transitions.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s %3Cb%3ERecent+Rating+Activity%3C%2Fb%3E web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view %3Cb%3EGuide+to+Best%27s+Credit+Ratings%3C%2Fb%3E. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view %3Cb%3EGuide+to+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Ratings+%26amp%3B+Assessments%3C%2Fb%3E.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.ambest.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005303/en/