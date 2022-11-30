MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced the industry’s first AEC-Q102 qualified linear optocoupler. Offering industry-high isolation voltage of 5300 Vrms, the Vishay Semiconductors VOA300 provides a response time that is five times faster than competing devices while delivering increased transfer gain stability of ± 0.005 %/°C typical and a single-ended output for design flexibility.



The Automotive Grade device released today consists of an AIGaAs infrared LED (IRLED) irradiating an isolated feedback diode and an output PIN photodiode in a bifurcated arrangement. The VOA300’s feedback photodiode captures a percentage of the LED’s flux and generates a control signal that is used to servo the LED drive current, while the output PIN photodiode produces an output signal that’s linearly related to the servo optical flux created by the LED. The time and temperature stability of the input-output coupler is ensured by using matched PIN photodiodes that accurately track the output flux of the LED.

The VOA300’s single-ended output can be directly connected to an amplifier stage or an analog to digital converter. The optocoupler is designed for galvanically isolated current and voltage measurement in electric vehicles (EV), including on-board chargers (OBC), traction inverters, and DC/DC converters. The device provides reliable and fast data transfers at the rate of 1.4 MHz for these applications, while its fast response time enables quick detection of voltage and current ripples for battery cut-off mechanisms (eFuses) that protect passengers and vehicles.

The linear optocoupler offers low input-output capacitance of 1 pF typical, high gain linearity of ± 0.25 %, and low power consumption of < 15 mW. In addition, the device features an operating temperature range up to +125 °C, making it suitable for applications in harsh industrial environments. The optocoupler is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the VOA300 are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the ( VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

