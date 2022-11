TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022  / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("CO2 GRO" or the "Company") ( TSXV:GROW, Financial)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) reports its Q3 2022 Financial Statements.

John Archibald, CEO of CO2 GRO Inc. stated "Our Q3 had stronger revenue growth.

Currently the company is negotiating with a number of greenhouse growers to finalize sales orders. For 2023, our 200 million square foot plus sales order pipeline should translate to sharply increased sales orders in comparison to 2022."

Q3 2022 results reflect the following highlights:

Revenue of $167,000.00

$1.3M of cash at September 30, 2022

Outlook

At the reporting date, the Company had most of its signed Technology Trials ("Trials") installed and on-going with a number of them completed. Several growers have extended their Trials for a second year/cycle. The vast majority of the sales pipeline is in vegetables (80%), flowers (10%) and other crops (10%).

Our largest potential customer with 100M square feet of grow facilities proceeded with a second Trial, at double the size of the first Trial. The Company has quoted this customer for a range of 2023 installation scenarios as requested. Negotiations are expected to commence in Q2 2023.

New unannounced Trials begun during Q3 were in Saudi Arabia (cherry tomatoes), Japan (strawberries), US (leafy greens and floriculture) and South Africa. These are in addition to the Trials announced previously to June 2022 with US, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico (2) greenhouse and protected facility growers.

2023 Sales Order Outlook More Promising With Food Inflation

The Company is maintaining its focus on finalizing sales orders in North and Central America over expanding into new geographies. Although there are continued macro uncertainties, the Company continues to believe that it is well positioned for potential sales orders in Q4 2022 and through 2023. Soaring natural gas and CO 2 costs and double-digit greenhouse input cost inflation supports the economics for growers to purchase CO2 Delivery Solutions™, enabling them to increase production, revenue, and profitability.

About CO2 GRO Inc. 

CO2 GRO Inc. is a People, Planet, and Prosperity-focused precision ag-tech, clean-tech company.

We are on a mission to transform 600-billion sq. ft. of protected fruit & vegetable growth facilities so they can increase yield by 30% and feed half a billion more people around the world.

Our proprietary technology mists an aqueous CO2 solution directly onto plants in protected growth facilities. This enriches crops with CO2, suppresses the growth of micro-pathogens, and increases high-yield, high-quality varieties of produce. Because our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology replaces atmospheric gassing, growers can lower their CO2 gas consumption by over 90%, reduce their ecological footprint, and lower production costs.

We support the protected food crop community in all seven continents and also work with floriculturists and growers of medicinal & non-food varieties of plants.

