NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces it has executed a letter of intent to partner with Lumina Industries, Inc. ("Lumina"), the world's first Artificial Intelligence ("AI") webcam to commence its "Content Based Marketing" Initiative through Influencers.

Lumina is a tiny, premium webcam that provides adaptive color correction, a realistic depth of field effect, and AI features - including adjustable bokeh and cameraman effects - so you'll always look your best. The Lumina software detects your face and smooths it, detects the background and adds some blur.

Emergent has commenced its marketing initiative by enlisting Influencers to spread the word of the products developed and being developing through its subsidiaries Evolutionary Biologics and PharmaZu

Subject to the completion of the Partnership Agreement, Emergent will be purchasing Lumina 4K webcams and providing the webcams free of charge to its Influencers to enhance the Emergent consumer experience of "Content Based Shopping" of its products.

Shoppable content is any type of content (i.e. videos, articles, images, etc) that provides a direct purchasing opportunity and allows consumers to add products to a cart from what they are viewing - or at the very least, get referred to a product page and continue to shop from there. This means that there's just one click - or two, at a maximum - between the Aha! moment, when people see the product they desire, to the Finally! moment, when they can actually buy it. By making content shoppable, brands allow their customers to flip through articles, videos, snaps and photos, and, with the mere tap of a finger, instantly purchase the items they desire. Convenience isn't the only factor propelling shoppable content to the top of CMOs' minds; it's ability to provide relevant items to consumers based on their interests is a huge opportunity as well, since 78% of consumers report desiring some degree of personalized content. Shoppable content simplifies the path to purchase as it leads directly from content to cart - something that traditional content isn't capable of doing.

Marvin Segel, CMO of Emergent and son of QVC Founder Joseph Segel stated, "Great Content Is Key", but that content must be in focus and have great audio too. Marvin Segel personally uses LUMINA and it is simple to set up and operate and has built in Artificial Intelligence to follow you and keep you in frame as you move. It clips to the top of your computer or monitor or can be used on a small tripod".

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses; Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and/or Family Doctor.

