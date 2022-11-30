SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Forza Innovations Inc. ("Forza" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:FORZ) is excited to announce that it has officially been accepted by Amazon Seller Central to start listing Forza products. Forza plans to take advantage of the upside when dealing with a major platform like Amazon especially when it comes to flexible logistical options, brand controlled retail pricing and setting up a partnership with top Amazon drop shipping experts. "We look forward to capitalizing on the management and marketing strategies of Seller Central to influence performance and profitability", states Garrett Morosky, Vice President of Forza.

Being a partner with Amazon's Seller Central provides large value due to it being one of largest eCommerce marketplaces in the world that ships over 100 countries. When the pandemic took the world by storm in 2020 it shifted the way in which the world consumes. Ordering online became a necessity when people had no choice but to stay indoors. Amazon has record net sells in last two years despite the global supply chain disruption and continues to be a trusted online marketplace for many shoppers. Forza looks forward to having access to the 200 million + Amazon Prime members worldwide.

Our President Johnny Forzani States, "having the ability to open shop on the world's largest platform, is a key step forward to finalizing our sales & distribution channels. What makes our situation unique, is the fact we will be one of the few companies on Amazon that will offer a product that we have designed, created, and patented internally."

Both our President Johnny Forzani and Vice President Garrett Morosky come from a background of marketing and advertising where SEO, PPC Advertising, Keyword Research, etc. was first on the scene for eCommerce & major SERP (search engine results page) rankings. It will be a smooth transition into Amazon's sophisticated search engine, all while having innovative world class products that dominate the current market space. Ranking high on Amazon's SERP through SEO, keyword research, PPC ads and high quality content strategies will come easy to the dynamic duo.

ABOUT FORZA INNOVATIONS

Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink:FORZ), is in the health-tech wearable performance business. Its offices are based in San Diego, California and houses an innovative health-tech lab, stocked with state-of-the-art industrial machinery that specializes in the design and development of patented IP. Our focus at Forza is to create world-class IP and patent our products through both utility and design protection.

