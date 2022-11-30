With Thanksgiving only a day away, investors may be interested in companies that profit from the annual feast that brings family and friends together.

On the back of rising food prices, which have been influenced by a combination of shortages, supply chain disruptions and inflation, the cost of the traditional meal served at the fall holiday is projected to be higher this year than in the past. According to a survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a 12-dish feast for 10 people this year is $64.05, or less than $6.50 per person. This is about a 20% increase from 2021’s average of $53.31.

As a result, good value opportunities may be found among consumer defensive stocks that are popular with gurus.

On Nov.23, the GuruFocus Aggregated Portfolio, a Premium feature, found farm products and packaged foods companies that were held by more than 10 gurus as of the end of the third quarter included Tyson Foods Inc. ( TSN, Financial), The Kraft Heinz Co. ( KHC, Financial), General Mills Inc. ( GIS, Financial), Conagra Brands Inc. ( CAG, Financial) and Hormel Foods Corp. ( HRL, Financial).

Tyson Foods

Holding a combined equity portfolio weight of 8.82%, 14 gurus have positions in Tyson Foods ( TSN, Financial).

The Springdale, Arkansas-based processor of chicken, beef and pork products has a $24.11 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $67.13 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-book ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

Further, the GF Score of 90 out of 100 indicates the company has high outperformance potential, driven by high ranks for profitability, growth and GF Value as well as middling marks for financial strength and momentum.

Of the gurus invested in Tyson Foods, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.81% of its outstanding shares. The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies also have significant positions in the stock.

Kraft Heinz

Fourteen gurus have positions in Kraft Heinz ( KHC, Financial), representing a combined weight of 9.46%.

Headquartered in Chicago, the owner of the Oscar Mayer, Kraft, Velveeta, Heinz and Jell-O brands has a market cap of $47.48 billion; its shares were trading around $38.77 on Wednesdaywith a price-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-book ratio of 0.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

However, the GF Score of 68 indicates the company has poor future performance potential on the back of high ranks for profitability and momentum, middling marks for financial strength and low ratings for growth and GF Value.

With a 26.57% stake, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates.

General Mills

With a combined equity portfolio weight of 2.60%, 11 gurus are invested in General Mills ( GIS, Financial).

The Minneapolis-based company known for its Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Cheerios products has a $49.03 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $82.71 on Wednesdaywith a price-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-book ratio of 4.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly overvalued currently.

The GF Score of 74 means the company is likely to have average performance going forward. It received a high rating for profitability, middling marks for growth and financial strength and low ranks for GF Value and momentum.

Simons’ Renaissance Technologies has the largest stake in General Mills with 0.62% of its outstanding shares. Dalio’s Bridgewater, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), among others, also have positions in the stock.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( CAG, Financial) is held by 10 gurus with a combined equity portfolio weight of 5.14%.

The consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Chicago, whose brands include Reddi Wip, Birds Eye, Hunt’s, Duncan Hines and Pam, has a market cap of $17.60 billion; its shares were trading around $36.78 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-book ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently.

The company is likely to have average future performance based on its GF Score of 80. While it recorded high grades for profitability and growth, it received middling marks for momentum, GF Value and financial strength.

Of the gurus invested in Conagra Brands, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 1.65% of its outstanding shares. The stock is also held by Simons’ firm, Gabelli, Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and several others.

Hormel Foods

Representing a combined equity portfolio weight of 3.97%, 10 gurus are invested in Hormel Foods ( HRL, Financial).

The Austin, Minnesota-based company, whose brands include Jennie-O turkey, has a $26.90 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $49.33 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-book ratio of 3.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

Hormel appears to have good outperformance potential based on its GF Score of 84. It raked in high ratings for four of the categories, but only middling marks for growth.

With a 0.87% stake, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) is Hormel Foods’ largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Simons’ firm, Dalio’s firm, Jones and Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio).

Other popular picks

Additional farm products and packaged food companies that 13F filings show are broadly held by gurus as of the third quarter include Darling Ingredients Inc. ( DAR, Financial), JM Smucker Co. ( SJM, Financial), Archer-Daniels Midland Co. ( ADM, Financial) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. ( LW, Financial).

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.