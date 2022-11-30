Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation at the 2022 Aircraft Leasing Conference presented by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC in New York City at noon Eastern time on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

ATSG’s Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion on the state of the air cargo market. He will discuss, among other topics, ATSG’s resilient business model, which continues to generate substantial cash flow even in today’s challenging economic conditions from its in-service fleet of 124 commercial cargo and passenger aircraft, and from related services.

The company’s fleet includes 89 externally leased Boeing 767 converted freighters, plus 17 other Boeing 767s that are either owned and leased to its cargo airlines, or that are provided to ATSG airlines by customers DHL and Amazon for operation in their express-package networks. ATSG airlines also operate 18 Boeing 757, 767 and 777 passenger aircraft, primarily in support of government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense.

The discussion will be led by Goldman Sachs’ securities analysts covering the aircraft leasing, airline, and logistics sectors. The webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available via a link on the investor portion of ATSG’s website, www.atsginc.com. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available via the same site for 30 days.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005455/en/