Eloro ( TSXV:ELO, Financial) significantly expands holdings at the Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project

Eloro (ELO) will acquire the Mina Casiterita and Mina Hoyada properties next to its Iska Iska Project in Bolivia. The properties collectively cover 14.75 km2 southwest and west of Iska Iska. Following the acquisition, the total land package in the Iska Iska area to be controlled by Eloro will total 1,935 quadrants covering 483.75 km2. Bill Pearson, Executive VP of Exploration, spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the news.

Prospera Energy ( TSXV:PEI, Financial) achieves record profitability in Q3

Prospera Energy (PEI) is announcing record profitability for Q3 2022. Revenue came in at $3,752,046, up from $982,966 in Q3 2021. Net income was $938,968, up from ($1,270,030) in Q3 2021. The company will now focus on a Q4 development plan based on the drilling and completion results of two re-entry horizontal pilot wells. CEO Samuel David sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

Datametrex AI ( TSXV:DM, Financial) reports quarterly Q3 financial results

Datametrex AI Limited (DM) has reported its financial results for the third quarter. $9.2 million in revenue earned during Q3 and over $27.5M in revenue in nine months. Increased AI and Tech revenue of over $3.78M in nine months, up 16 per cent vs. the previous year. Increased Q3 net income of over $961K, up 464 per cent compared to the previous year. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

Gamelancer's (CSE:GMNG) owned & operated network exceeds 34 million followers

Gamelancer's community of 27 channels has surpassed 34 million followers on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. Gamelancer's (GMNG) @Gaming channel on TikTok has reached 10 million followers. @Gaming on TikTok has also amassed over 486 million likes since the network launched in 2019. President & Chief Operating Officer of Gamelancer Media, Mike Cotton, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the numbers.

Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS) hits graphite on Rockstone step-out hole

Infinity Stone Ventures (GEMS) has provided an update on its fall drill program at the Rockstone Graphite Project. The company has completed drilling of the RS-22-03 step-out drillhole, intersecting four separate intervals comprising a total of 45.5 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite. The drill program has been expanded with an additional drill hole. CEO Zayn Kalyan sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to provide insights on the results.

PreveCeutical (CSE:PREV) files an application for D-amino acid peptides

PreveCeutical (PREV) files a PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application for D-amino acid peptides. The patent aims to seek protection for certain peptides comprising D-amino acids and their use in treating brain cancer. This patent application is made to protect the peptides comprising D-amino acids identified in the BSV research project. CEO Stephen Van Deventer sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

