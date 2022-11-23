Gould Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 213 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were IEI(9.90%), AGG(9.52%), and EFA(6.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gould Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Gould Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 10,005 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 11/23/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $88.22 per share and a market cap of $17.80Bil. The stock has returned -15.05% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

During the quarter, Gould Capital, LLC bought 1,920 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 143,297. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/23/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.28 per share and a market cap of $46.09Bil. The stock has returned -13.44% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

Gould Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 706 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.87.

On 11/23/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.28 per share and a market cap of $11.95Bil. The stock has returned -9.04% over the past year.

During the quarter, Gould Capital, LLC bought 2,777 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 62,924. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 11/23/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.67 per share and a market cap of $122.45Bil. The stock has returned -36.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Gould Capital, LLC bought 1,289 shares of NYSE:BK for a total holding of 55,667. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 11/23/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $45.49 per share and a market cap of $36.77Bil. The stock has returned -20.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

