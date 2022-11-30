Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:

Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer And Founder, and Peter Kuipers, Omnicell Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https%3A%2F%2Fir.omnicell.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Healthcare facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. Institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

