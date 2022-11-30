Eyenovia to Present at Upcoming BTIG Ophthalmology Day

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced management will present at the BTIG Ophthalmology Day taking place virtually on November 29, 2022. Presentation details are below:

BTIG Ophthalmology Day

Date:Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time:1:30 – 1:55 PM ET

The Eyenovia management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the event. Investors interested in meeting with Eyenovia at either conference should contact their BTIG representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN) is a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
Eyenovia
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcwMjgyOCM1MjgwOTM3IzIwODE4NDM=
Eyenovia-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles