VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce the appointment of the Company’s long term strategic advisor and supporter of the Company, Warwick Smith, as the Company’s new Interim President and Interim CEO, effective immediately.



To facilitate Mr. Smith’s appointment, Morgan Lekstrom has resigned as the President and CEO of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes Mr. Lekstrom well in his future endeavors.

Interim President and CEO, Warwick Smith, stated: “Silver Hammer is a well-structured and well-positioned company with cash and high-grade past-producing assets that have tremendous exploration upside. We expect to have assay results from our Silver Strand Project in the coming weeks and have a queue of quality drill targets now defined at our other projects that provide us with optionality in terms of potential joint ventures. I look forward to bringing my experience and working with our team to deliver shareholder value on an interim basis as we put this company on track for future growth.”

WATCH INCOMING INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO, WARWICK SMITH'S COMMENTS ON TODAY'S NEWS AND THE PATH FORWARD FOR SILVER HAMMER MINING CORP.

https://youtu.be/YLpnniwSen0

Warwick Smith Bio

At just 30 years old, Warwick was a founding shareholder of Riverside Resources Inc. before becoming CEO of Western Pacific Resources Corp. at age 33 where he successfully negotiated the transaction to acquire the Deer Trail Mine (now operated by MAG Silver), while concurrently closing $18M in financing. As current CEO and Director of America Pacific Mining Corp., Mr. Smith negotiated the transaction to purchase the past-producing Madison Mine in Montana, a joint venture, earn-in agreement with major, Rio Tinto, a transaction that was subsequently nominated for the S&P Global Platts Deal of The Year for 2021. Subsequently, Mr. Smith led American Pacific in its takeover of Constantine Metals, which brought the 14 million tonne high-grade VMS Palmer Project, under partnership with Dowa Mining and Metals, into the portfolio.

In 2022 Mr. Smith was nominated for CEO of the Year by S&P Global Platts. As an industry expert, Mr. Smith has been featured on Bloomberg, Benzinga, Investing.com, Mining Journal, Northern Miner, S&P Global Platts, Globe and Mail, Kitco, Traders TV and Mining Weekly and continues to be a significant investor in the mining and metals sector.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer’s primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company’s portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Warwick Smith

Interim President and CEO

Corporate Office:

Suite 206 - 595 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5

For investor relations inquiries, contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

T: 604.908.1695

E: [email protected]

For media inquiries, contact:

Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.

T: 416.489.0092

E: [email protected]

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.