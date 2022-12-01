Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for the final five (5) drill holes (the “Holes”) from its 2022 10-hole drill program (the “Program”) on the Wilson Gold project (“Wilson” or the “Property”). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Figure 1: Map of the disclosed drill holes, Wilson Property (Graphic: Business Wire)

Highlights

Holes HMW 22-32 and HMW 22-33 were drilled parallel to each other. Both of these 450-metre-long holes intersected gold at depth in the Toussaint Zone.

HMW 22-32 had a high-grade deep intercept. The core of this four-metre-thick zone assayed 13.9 g/t gold (‘Au’) over one metre (230 to 231 metres downhole).

Hole HMW 22-33 laterally extended a pre-existing gold intercept (WIL-17-04). One metre of this two-metre intercept assayed 3.40 g/t Au over one metre (363 to 364 metres downhole).

Extending shallower gold zones to depth is of critical importance. Extending shallower zones at depth creates additional tonnage potential at Wilson. The Toussaint mineralized gold system remains open at depth and to the southwest.

Hole HMW 22-38 was drilled on the north limb of the fold at Wilson. The Summer 2022 trenching program, announced by the Company in its July 7, 2022 news release, revealed a volcanic tuff which had been moderately altered by silica, sericite and chlorite. This rock also had 2% pyrite, which appeared associated with stock work quartz veining. This area on the north limb of the fold appears similar to the Toussaint Showing on the southern limb of the fold. Hole HMW 22-38 though, with 1.27 g/t Au over one metre (22 to 23 metres downhole), suggests that this area requires more exploration drilling.

Table 1 below highlights certain gold assays received for the Holes. The results represent down-hole lengths and not necessarily true widths. A map showing the locations of the Holes follows in Figure 1. Table 2 is a table of all phase two drill results along with the calculated “(grade) x (thickness)” metric.

Table 1: Highlights of Gold Assays Received for Holes HMW 22-32/33/36/37/38

Drill Hole Target Area From (metres) To (metres) Length (metres) Gold Grade (g/t) HMW 22-32 Toussaint 230.0 231.0 1.0 13.9 HMW 22-33 Toussaint 363.0 364.0 1.0 3.40 HMW 22-33 Toussaint 284.0 285.0 1.0 1.11 HMW 22-36 Midrim 155.0 156.0 1.0 2.61 HMW 22-36 Midrim 44.0 45.0 1.0 1.1 HMW 22-38 North Limb 22.0 23.0 1.0 1.27 HMW 22-37 Midrim 10.5 11.5 1.0 0.89

Long Section Summarizing the Diamond Drilling Completed to Date

164 holes have been drilled on the Property between 1956 and the date of this news release. This drilling has defined three significant mineralized areas on the Property: the Toussaint, Central, and Midrim Zones. A long section heat map is presented in Figure 2. Notable pierce points by drill holes are shown in grey circles.

Mineralization, Setting and Style

Mineralization at Wilson is present where a volcanic tuff comes into contact with an intrusion. These intrusions are primarily gabbro in composition. The most prospective areas of the Property are along the contacts between volcanic tuffs and intrusions. The rocks at Wilson dip sub-vertically.

The Holes intercepted mineralization typical of Wilson. This mineralization is characterized as a beige to pale grey coloured volcanic tuff which has been strongly foliated, sheared, fractured and altered. The mineralization is associated with strong silica, sericite and calcite alteration. Ankerite and chlorite alteration are present to a lesser degree. Quartz veins and veinlets are commonly observed in the mineralized zones. Pyrite is the dominant sulphide mineral.

Branden Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon, states, “We are motivated to continue intercepting gold at significant depths, as well as expanding previously known deep gold zones. Growing the tonnage potential at Wilson is very encouraging to all of us.”

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused on junior stage property acquisitions across Canada. Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. One of these projects is located in one of the world’s largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson Gold project can be accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d’Or. For more information, review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word “expected”, “projected”, “pursuing”, “plans” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company’s expectations respecting continuing to intercept gold at significant depths and expanding previously known deep gold zones. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

