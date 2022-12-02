Rio Tinto has marked the start of this year’s 16+Days+of+Activism+against+Gender-Based+Violence with an increase in its support for local organisations that help people experiencing domestic violence.

For the third consecutive year, Rio Tinto is supporting organisations across Canada that provide shelters, counselling, education, training, workshops, and activities to help women, children, and members of the LGBTQ+ community affected by domestic violence to rebuild their lives.

This year, the company is providing C$450,000 in donations to be distributed amongst 17 organisations. Disturbingly, domestic violence against women is still widespread. According+to+Statistics+Canada, more than 4 in 10 women have experienced some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime. People who belong to the LGBTQ+ community are also much more likely to experience intimate partner violence than heterosexual people.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Chief Executive Ivan Vella said: "At Rio Tinto, we believe that everyone has the right to feel safe. We want to contribute to both helping prevent domestic violence and protect the people who experience it. For our employees, this represents access to extra paid leave, emergency accommodation, and financial support if they are ever confronted with family violence themselves.”

“Our commitment to safety and respect for all extends beyond our work environment. For our communities across Canada, we are supporting local organisations that provide crucial help to keep women, children and members of the LGBTQ+ community safe."

SOS Violence conjugale Clinical Support Manager Claudine Thibaudeau said: “It makes a real difference when organisations like Rio Tinto come forward and join our efforts to help victims of intimate partner violence. We are grateful for Rio Tinto's financial support, but more importantly, for their clear stance in favour of victims and for a profound change in our community. Because to change the world, it takes everyone.”

This year, Rio Tinto is partnering with the following organisations:

Auberge Transition, Montreal, Quebec

Centre d’hébergement Tipinuaikan, Uashat, Quebec

Centre de femmes Au Quatre-Temps, Alma, Quebec

Centre de santé Mashtishanitshuap de Ekuanitshit, Quebec

Centre le Volet des Femmes, Havre Saint-Pierre, Quebec

Hope Haven, Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador

Ksan House, Terrace, British Columbia

La Fondation du Y des Femmes, Montreal, Quebec

Le CALACS du Saguenay, Saguenay, Quebec

Maison d’hébergement Le Rivage de la Baie, Saguenay, Quebec

Autour D’elles, Maison d’Aide et d’Hébergement, Sept-Îles, Quebec

Maison La Source, Sorel-Tracy, Quebec

Native Women's shelter of Montreal, Quebec

Omineca Safe Home Society, Vanderhoof, British Columbia

SOS violence conjugale, Montreal, Quebec

Tamitik Status of Women, Kitimat, British Columbia

YWCA NWT, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

