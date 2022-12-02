Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, today announced the company has received a $9 million order from a major German automaker for binder jet additive manufacturing systems used for mass production of powertrain components.

This is the second order from the same automaker in less than 12 months, bringing the total amount of production AM systems ordered to $16.9 million to support digitally casted powertrain components for a popular car line.

“The Additive Manufacturing industry continues to grow for mass production applications, with the most innovative companies in the world leading the way,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Our team is working with a significant number of global automotive OEMs to expand adoption of our differentiated AM technologies for end-use car components, and this most recent order further demonstrates our customer’s success changing the way they make products and supports Team DM’s vision for Additive Manufacturing 2.0.”

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

