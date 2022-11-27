PR Newswire

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --NAVER Z, an affiliate of NAVER Corp. (KRX: 035420) and the operator of Asia's largest metaverse platform ZEPETO, announced the establishment of their Safety Advisory Council today. Committed to a firm, attentive, and collaborative approach to trust and safety, the company brought together nine global multi-stakeholders to help shape its platform policies and advise on matters that require diverse expertise.

The Council's involvement will build on the strategic relationships that NAVER Z has formed with ConnectSafely, Trust and Safety Professional Association (TSPA), BBB National Programs, Tech Coalition, INHOPE and to support its mission of building a safer metaverse.

To continue a transparent and accountable commitment to safety, the Safety Advisory Council will serve as an independent committee that advises on issues related to community trust and user safety.

The scope of the Council's engagement includes providing expertise, perspective, and insight that inform ZEPETO's approach to safety on its policy, products, features, tools, technology, and communications. In addition, the Council's engagement will guide ZEPETO's approach to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ("DEI"), social impact and community empowerment.

While Council members will not make individual decisions on specific issues or content, their input and feedback will shape NAVER Z's high-level approaches and internal processes to uphold the integrity of the platform and responsibility to the ZEPETO community. The Council's guidance and insight will serve as an additional accountability system to ensure that policies and processes are robust, fair, inclusive, ethical and humane across the board.

As ZEPETO continues to be a global trendsetting metaverse and reaches more users around the globe, the Advisory Council will grow and evolve to ensure that diverse backgrounds, geographies, and languages are represented.

The founding members of the Council include:

Dr. Myojung Chung, Assistant Professor of Journalism and Media Advocacy at Northeastern University;

Dr. Larry Magid , CEO and co-founder of ConnectSafely;

, CEO and co-founder of ConnectSafely; Dona J. Fraser , Senior Vice President of Privacy Initiatives for BBB National Programs;

, Senior Vice President of Privacy Initiatives for BBB National Programs; Dr. Ashley Luetisha Newby , Director of Undergraduate Studies and lecturer in the African American Studies Department at the University of Maryland , College Park;

, Director of Undergraduate Studies and lecturer in the African American Studies Department at the , College Park; Dr. Rebecca Portnoff , Head of Data Science at Thorn;

, Head of Data Science at Thorn; Samantha Woolfe , Head of Global Partnerships and Network Expansion at INHOPE;

, Head of Global Partnerships and Network Expansion at INHOPE; Dr. Desmond Patton , the Brian and Randi Schwartz University Professor and Penn Integrates Knowledge University Professor at the University of Pennsylvania with joint appointments in the School of Social Policy & Practice and the Annenberg School for Communication along with a secondary appointment in the department of psychiatry in the Perelman School of Medicine.

, the Brian and Randi Schwartz University Professor and Penn Integrates Knowledge University Professor at the with joint appointments in the School of Social Policy & Practice and the for Communication along with a secondary appointment in the department of psychiatry in the Perelman School of Medicine. Dr. Hyeyoung Lim , Associate Professor of the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama at Birmingham ; and

, Associate Professor of the Department of Criminal Justice at the ; and Dr. Miguel Fontes , Founder and CEO of PROMUNDO.

For more information on NAVER Z Safety Advisory Council members, please visit https://safetycenter.zepeto.me/

