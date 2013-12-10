PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, today announced that clinical data from multiple trials in relation to TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), olverembatinib (BCL-ABL TIK), IBI188(anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody), IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody) and IBI939 (anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody) will be presented at the upcoming international medical conferences. A brief summary of the presentations is as follows:

EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF MEDICAL ONCOLOGY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CONGRESS 2022 (Dec 7-9)

Topic: Efficacy and safety of IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 mAb) in combination with sintilimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) in advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC): updated results of the Phase Ib study

Main Researchers: Professor Caicun Zhou, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital; Professor Nong Xu, The First Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University.

Topic: A Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of IBI939 in Combination With Sintilimab in Patients with Previously Untreated Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic PD-L1-Selected Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Main Researcher: Professor Ying Cheng, Jilin Cancer Hospital.

64TH AMERICAN SOCIETY OF HEMATOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION (Dec 10-13)

Topic: A phase 1b study to evaluate safety and efficacy of IBI188 in combination with azacitidine (AZA) as a first-line treatment in subjects with newly diagnosed higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome

Main Researchers: Professor Zhijian Xiao, Institute of Hematology & Blood Diseases Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College; Professor Miao Miao, The First Affiliated Hospital of Suzhou University.

Topic: Updated Results of Pivotal Phase 2 Trials of Olverembatinib (HQP1351) in Patients (Pts) with Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI)-Resistant Chronic- and Accelerated-Phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML-CP and CML-AP) with T315I Mutation

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Abstract Number: 170698

Main Researcher: Professor Qian Jiang, Peking University Institute of Hematology, Peking University People's Hospital.

Topic: A Five-Year Follow-up on Safety and Efficacy of Olverembatinib (HQP1351), a Novel Third-Generation BCR-ABL Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI）, in Patients with TKI-Resistant Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in China with T315I Mutation

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Abstract Number: 170868

Main Researcher: Professor Qian Jiang, Peking University Institute of Hematology, Peking University People's Hospital.

