Corporate Update

Appointment of Alternate Director

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL, ASX:A11, OTCQX:ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that Anna Boldiston has been appointed as an Alternate Director of the Company for Amanda Harsas.

The information required by Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to the appointment of Anna Margaret Boldiston (age 58) is as follows:

Current directorships Past directorships held within last five years None

None

Ms Boldiston does not currently hold any shares in the Company. There are no other disclosures required in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)

Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

[email protected]

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Scott Mathieson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Henry Wilkinson

Dominic Barretto

James Lingfield



Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/728825/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Appointment-of-Alternate-Director



