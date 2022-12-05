VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder , a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.

With persistent challenges currently facing global supply chains such as continued labor shortages, equipment availability, and the ripple effect of global bottlenecks, companies are looking for technology solutions to help navigate this era of unpredictability. By deploying adaptive intelligence and corresponding Spatial Twin applications, supply chain companies can deploy intelligent capabilities routing, slotting, and capacity.

“Partnering with VERSES provides our customers with an unparalleled view of their physical space and an actionable set of tools to continually improve and refine their operations,” said Matt Balthasar, Director of Edge Technology at Blue Yonder. “This partnership is more than a technical integration; it sets a new standard for the market today and into the future.”

“We are very excited to partner with Blue Yonder to resell VERSES spatial management applications to their global customer base,” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO at VERSES. “Logistics providers and the supply chain at large are looking for advancements in technology that pull spatial, semantic and social data into one location, and VERSES artificial intelligence technologies provide the necessary foundation for interoperability of theses domains -connecting the physical and digital worlds in every warehouse, distribution center, port, retail space and beyond.”

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, KOSM ™, is a network operating system for enhancing distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical systems. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

