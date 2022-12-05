SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Date: Monday, December 5, 2022

Presentation: 8:35am EST/5:35am PST

Speakers: Nancy Erba, CFO; Ron Johnson, General Manager, Optical Systems and Network Solutions Group, Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

[email protected]

Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

[email protected]

