Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data collection, announced today it will participate in several key industry conferences in December: The Berlin Security Conference taking place November 30 – December 1; the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) GEOGala taking place December 1 in McLean, VA; and the Reagan National Defense Forum taking place December 2 – 3 in Simi Valley, CA.

“These conferences are springboards for the important discussions around Earth Observation data and the critical role it can play in global defense,” said Matt Tirman, Chief Commercial Officer at Satellogic. “Our participation at these high-profile events are opportunities to showcase for global leaders how our constellation delivers the satellite images they need to strengthen national security, enhance economic prosperity, and prepare for the future.”

Berlin Security Conference

Date: November 30 – December 1, 2022

Location: Berlin, Germany

Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder, Satellogic, will participate in “SPACE – the Ultimate Challenge?” panel on Wednesday, November 30 at 3:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. CEST.

For more information on the Berlin Security Conference, please visit the conference website here.

USGIF GEOGala

Date: December 1, 2022

Location: McLean, VA

Satellogic is sponsoring the USGIF’s annual GEOGala which gathers leaders from Defense, Intelligence, and Homeland Security sectors for a night to celebrate accomplishments and discuss the future of the industry.

For more information on the USGIF GEOGala, please visit the conference website here.

Reagan National Defense Forum

Date: December 2–3, 2022

Location: Simi Valley, CA

Satellogic is sponsoring the Reagan National Defense Forum which brings together leaders from across the political spectrum and key stakeholders in the defense community, including Members of Congress, current and former Administration officials, senior military leadership, industry executives, technology innovators and thought leaders.

For more information on the Reagan National Defense Forum, please visit the conference website here.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated Earth Observation platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images and analytics to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

Forward-Looking Statements

