Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The discussion will be moderated by Dan Dolev from Mizuho Bank and will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.affirm.com and management will address a selection of the top questions from retail and institutional shareholders relating to Affirm’s strategy, products, business model, and financial results.

Affirm will also be using Say Technologies’ Q&A platform to enable shareholders to submit and upvote questions. All Affirm shareholders can submit questions by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Faffirm-cfo-fireside-chat-december-2022. The Q&A platform is now open and will close on December 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

