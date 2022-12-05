Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) recently opened the first Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (CRADL®) location in Chicago, expanding contract vivarium space for the biopharmaceutical industry in Illinois.

CRADL+Chicago is located in Fulton+Labs, in the heart of Chicago’s Fulton Market, which is quickly emerging as a hub of the local life sciences community. Fulton Labs also includes premier wet and dry laboratory and office space, offered by Portal Innovations. By offering on-demand facilities, both emerging and established biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions are able to quickly start new projects, accelerating the early stage of research. This allows scientists to focus on research, while leaving the animal husbandry and daily vivarium management to a trusted partner.

The Combined Expertise and Reach of Explora BioLabs and CRADL

With the acquisition+of+Explora+BioLabs in April 2022, the CRADL-Explora Vivarium Network was established as a premier partner for clients to launch or expand their drug research programs, with the added benefit of access to Charles River’s complete portfolio of integrated drug discovery and non-clinical development resources. The CRADL-Explora Vivarium Network operates 28 vivarium facilities, providing over 380,000 square feet of turnkey rental capacity in key biohubs, including Massachusetts, California, Washington, Shanghai, London, and now Illinois. This network supports the growth of the entire biotech ecosystem in each city, allowing researchers to rapidly engage in their research while maintaining the flexibility to relocate or co-locate, knowing they will have reliable, high-quality facilities nearby.

Approved Quotes

“Chicago is emerging as a key biohub in the United States, with a growing life sciences community. By providing contract vivarium services, we’re able to support clients in starting projects quickly, without the burden of building infrastructure, which can be costly and time consuming.” –Colin Dunn, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Research Models & Services, Charles River

"Charles River has the largest network of contract vivarium facilities globally, and we're thrilled to have one at our Fulton Market location. Their depth of experience provides an incredible opportunity for the life sciences community in Chicago and other biotech communities. We're glad to have established a relationship with a world-class organization like Charles River, and we look forward to working together in the future.” —John Flavin, Founder and CEO, Portal Innovations

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

