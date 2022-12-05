TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in GaN power ICs and SiC technology, has confirmed that the company will present two papers and participate in an expert panel at the virtual ‘Wide Bandgap Event’ (Nov. 29th – Dec. 2nd) held by Bodo’s Power Systems.

Bodo’s annual Wide Bandgap Event covers silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN) and related topics including passives and magnetics, plus test and measurement. Attendees are drawn from a wide audience including both established and start-up power electronics companies in EV, solar, data center and industrial markets, plus industry R&D experts.

GaN and SiC deliver higher efficiency at faster switching speeds, with smaller system size and lower costs than legacy silicon chips, across a diverse $22B/yr market opportunity stretching from mobile ultra-fast chargers to data centers, EV, industrial and new energy / renewable markets. These next-gen technologies are expected to reduce CO 2 production by up to 6 Gtons/yr by 2050.

Navitas’ participation at this year’s online event includes:

November 29 th (SiC day) “From 650V to 6.5 kV, GeneSiC MOSFETs Drive Innovation”, Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, senior director of technical marketing “SiC Panel Session”, Llew Vaughan-Edmunds

(SiC day) November 30 th (GaN day) “GaNSense™ ICs Drive Motor Innovation”, Alfred Hesener, senior director of industrial applications



(GaN day)

“Whether in-person or online, Bodo’s Wide Bandgap Event has become an important fixture in the power electronics calendar,” said Stephen Oliver, VP, Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations at Navitas. “This is a critical expansion year for Navitas, as it not only allows us to provide updates on integrated GaNFast chips but also highlight the best-in-class technology and specialist SiC expertise of the GeneSiC team.”

To register for Bodo’s Wide Bandgap Event, please visit here.

To discuss GaNFast and GeneSiC solutions with Alfred, Llew, or the Navitas team, please email [email protected].

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 65 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0024759-87dd-4e57-91b5-a8bcbfe3b0bc