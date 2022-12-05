Vivint+Smart+Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced a new feature for Vivint Smart Energy customers that allows them to view solar production data from their solar panels directly in the Vivint app. This feature is the next step in further integrating solar energy into the Vivint Smart Home experience and helping customers achieve a smarter, greener, and safer home that saves them money.

Monitored directly through the Vivint app, Vivint customers will have the ability to view the production of clean energy produced by their solar systems, including data on how much energy their panels generate, insights into how well their energy production is working, their potential savings over using energy from the grid, and what kind of environmental impact their system is having.

“Smart Energy has been a major focus for us over the past couple of years as we look to expand our industry-leading smart home experience for our customers,” said Evan Pack, senior vice president of energy at Vivint. “This new integration is another step towards making the home smarter as well as empowering our customers with the data they need to be smarter with their energy use. We’re excited to bring this new feature to customers and look forward to adding more features in the future.”

The new feature integrates solar panel data directly into the Vivint app, so customers are able to view all of the information about their systems in one place, creating a seamless experience and highlighting the value of their solar systems. The feature will be available to existing Vivint customers with an Enphase inverter and to customers with SolarEdge inverters that are installed by Freedom Forever, with plans to expand to additional customers in the near future. Customers will begin seeing their solar data populate in the Vivint app over the coming days.

For more information about Vivint Smart Energy, visit: vivint.com%2Fsolar

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.9 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.

