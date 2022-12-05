CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has joined the Red Hat Embedded Partner Program. Through this program, CACI and Red Hat will collaborate to deliver an enterprise scalable, Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) mobility solution using CACI’s Archon product line with Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a foundation to provide a sophisticated customer experience. As both a CSfC Trusted Integrator and CSfC Solution Provider, CACI’s Archon offers capabilities that enable secure remote access to classified environments with turnkey onboarding and administration.

Glenn+Kurowski, CACI Chief Technology Officer, said, “Red Hat is a valuable partner for CACI. We embed Red Hat Enterprise Linux in many of our mission technology products as well as Red Hat OpenShift for application development and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform for efficiency across our Network Modernization efforts. Extending our collaboration with Red Hat enables CSfC at an enterprise scale, with flexibility not seen previously in the CSfC space, for faster migrations and enterprise adoption with more efficient operation.”

CACI’s Archon product builds upon the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, to create industries-only end-to-end CSfC solutions in the marketplace. Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides the foundation for the Archon product line. The Archon client products use Red Hat’s rpm-ostree technology to provide atomic updates to the edge, enabling enterprise consistency, and compliance.

Dylan Conner, Senior Vice President and Product Manager for CACI’s Archon, said, “Our collaboration with Red Hat as an Embedded Partner enables more seamless integration of their technologies into our platform, allowing us to provide our customers with an enterprise-grade CSfC mobility solution. We’ve simplified the entire solution, while steadfastly meeting CSfC requirements, to help organizations overcome the scaling and management problems historically seen in these types of solutions."

Chris Gray, Vice President, North America Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat, said, “Red Hat Enterprise Linux offers a powerful foundation to drive innovation across the open hybrid cloud with the flexibility and hardened capabilities needed to support our customers and partners at the farthest edge. Collaborating with CACI to drive security-enhanced mission-critical workloads on Red Hat Enterprise Linux allows our joint customers to scale into the future with greater confidence."

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, Ansible and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

